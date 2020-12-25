Emalea Dean receives January Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Emalea Dean of Lincoln as winner of the January Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

For five years, Dean has contributed to Lancaster County 4-H. She helps the following 4-H clubs as a parent volunteer:

• Clever Clovers — Helping with meetings and 4-H projects, as well as hosting club parties.

• Rabbits R Us — Hosting meetings and helping with service projects such as the dunk tank fundraiser.

• 4 On the Floor Dog Club — She plans to contribute more when meetings resume.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because I love to watch the 4-H’ers learn and grow with new skills and talents," Dean said. "Many of the skills that kids learn from 4-H are lifetime skills. I think about my three girls learning beginning cooking and sewing skills, and know that they will use those skills for the rest of their lives.