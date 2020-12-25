Emalea Dean receives January Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Emalea Dean of Lincoln as winner of the January Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
For five years, Dean has contributed to Lancaster County 4-H. She helps the following 4-H clubs as a parent volunteer:
• Clever Clovers — Helping with meetings and 4-H projects, as well as hosting club parties.
• Rabbits R Us — Hosting meetings and helping with service projects such as the dunk tank fundraiser.
• 4 On the Floor Dog Club — She plans to contribute more when meetings resume.
“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because I love to watch the 4-H’ers learn and grow with new skills and talents," Dean said. "Many of the skills that kids learn from 4-H are lifetime skills. I think about my three girls learning beginning cooking and sewing skills, and know that they will use those skills for the rest of their lives.
"As a 4-H volunteer, you encourage 4-H’ers to lead meetings and projects, and in turn, that teaches them the skills of leadership and public speaking," Dean continued. "Finally, the best part of being a 4-H volunteer is walking around the fair and seeing the projects on display or watching the 4-H’ers present their project or animal in front of a judge and audience."
Dean said her favorite experiences are:
• Working the food booth at the county fair, seeing the kids excited to help others and thanking customers for supporting 4-H.
• Working service projects, like planting flowers at a local nursing home in the spring so that residents have beautiful planters to enjoy by summer.