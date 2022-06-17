Elling performs Tuesday at Jazz in June

Jazz in June continues Tuesday, June 21, with a 7 p.m. performance by Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling in the outdoor sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

Elling has been nominated for 10 Grammy’s, winning two of them. A highly adept singer and songwriter who possesses a resonant baritone and four-octave range, Elling has won over a global fan base, numerous awards and countless accolades for his distinctive brand of vocal jazz.

After Elling, the final Jazz in June concert this year will feature Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds on June 28.

For more details, see www.jazzinjune.com.

