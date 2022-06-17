 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elling performs Tuesday at Jazz in June

Kurt Ellling

Kurt Elling will play Jazz in June Tuesday. 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Jazz in June continues Tuesday, June 21, with a 7 p.m. performance by Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling in the outdoor sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

Elling has been nominated for 10 Grammy’s, winning two of them. A highly adept singer and songwriter who possesses a resonant baritone and four-octave range, Elling has won over a global fan base, numerous awards and countless accolades for his distinctive brand of vocal jazz.

After Elling, the final Jazz in June concert this year will feature Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds on June 28.

For more details, see www.jazzinjune.com.

