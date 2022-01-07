Elks Lodge #80 gives back during the holidays

Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 members decided it was too soon in the pandemic to conduct their annual citywide Elks Children's Christmas Party again this year. So the members decided to donate the money that would have been spent to local organizations with missions to make Christmas brighter for those less fortunate.

Receiving cash donations were City Impact Gifts of Love, Cedars, Christian Heritage Foster Care Center, We Can Do This at F Street and the Food Fort.

The lodge also put together 1,000 traditional goodie bags to distribute to similar organizations throughout Lincoln. These bags were distributed to City Impact, We Can Do This at F Street, People's City Mission, and some Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue stations, just to name a few recipients.

In 2019, Elks Lodge #80 hosted the 112th annual citywide Children's Christmas party at Pinnacle Bank Arena with over 1,100 people attending the free event, of which approximately 500 were children.

For more information on Lincoln Elks lodge #80, visit www.elks80.org or contact Laurie Montag, lodge secretary, at secretary@elks80.org.

