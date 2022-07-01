 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elite athlete Beardsley to speak about painkiller addictions July 12

The Bridge Behavioral Health will host Dick Beardsley, elite athlete and bestselling author, at a public presentation Tuesday, July 12, at The Gala, 2602 Park Blvd. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the presentation from 5-6 p.m.

The event is free, but freewill donations benefiting The Bridge Behavioral Health will be accepted. RSVP and learn more details at dickbeardsley.eventbrite.com.

From world-class marathon runner to confessed prescription drug user, Beardsley will share his experience of overcoming adversity and his personal story of triumph. The evening, sponsored by the Lincoln Running Co., will include appetizers and mocktails.

“On the surface, Dick’s story seems tragic,” said Tammy Stevenson, executive director of The Bridge. “But athletes and non-athletes will be inspired by all he’s overcome.”

Beardsley was ranked as one of the top five marathoners in the world. The public is invited to join The Bridge for this event to hear him speak about his humble beginnings as a runner, followed by reaching the pinnacle of success, only to be brought down by several auto and farm accidents that led to an addiction to narcotic pain medications.

Since 1983, The Bridge Behavioral Health has provided compassionate support and treatment to people struggling with substance use disorders. The Bridge has a variety of services, including medically monitored withdrawal, substance use and mental health respite, residential treatment and other recovery support services. For more information, visit thebridgenebraska.org.

