Electronic recycling event at First-Plymouth Church Sept. 11

First-Plymouth Congregational Church's Sustainable Living Ministry will conduct a community electronic recycling event Sunday, Sept. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon (or until the recycling truck is full, whichever comes first) in the church's east parking lot at 21st and E streets).

See www.nebraskarecycles.com for a full list of items to be recycled. No TVs or appliances, such as microwaves, will be accepted. A $5 donation is suggested.

The recycling effort is part of a full morning of special Season of Creation events sponsored by the First-Plymouth Climate Action Team and the Sustainable Living Ministry. Other activities include:

• Energy saving advice from a Lincoln Electric System expert on home energy efficiency, electric vehicles, solar panels and more, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up for paperless LES billing.

• A fast climate challenge game to pick up ideas for reducing your carbon footprint, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

• A special worship service focusing on God’s beautiful creation during the 11:59 a.m. service.

• Environmental art created by children.

• Fresh produce available at the God’s Garden table.

For more information, visit www.firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.