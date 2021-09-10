Ehlers honored with Rotary district’s highest service honor

Clay Ehlers, a Lincoln South Rotary Club member, has been honored with the Rotary District 5650 Cadwallader Award. This is the highest honor presented for service in the District.

Ehlers was selected for the honor and was to receive his crystal at the 2020 District Conference. However, since that conference was virtual due to the pandemic, the actual presentation of the award was delayed.

The nominations come from the club, and the selection is made by a special committee of past district governors. The nomination includes a description of the candidate and his/her character as well as details of the service he/she has provided to and through Rotary. The specific service areas are Club Service, Community Service, Vocational Service, International Service and Youth Service. In nominating Ehlers, Lincoln South Rotary Club pointed out how heavily he has been involved in all of these service areas.

The 2020 Cadwallader Award Committee chair, Gary Bren – who was district governor in 2016-17, presented the award Aug. 6 at the Lincoln South Rotary Club meeting.

"Clay represents the ultimate in Service Above Self,” Bren said. “His commitment to Rotary, the community and his family is unsurpassed."