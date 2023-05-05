Team members from both Lincoln and York Edward Jones offices volunteered on a home for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln April 25. Members from multiple offices helped put up siding, install soffits and paint the interior of the house that will be the future home for Day Day and her family.

Day Day is currently living in a two-bedroom, third-floor apartment with her husband, two children and elderly father. Her husband is in a wheelchair, which requires Day Day to carry him up and down the exterior stairs to appointments. Her new home will have a wheelchair ramp, room for the entire family and is close to school for her daughters.

“We love getting out of the office and doing something for the community,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mark Consbruck. “It feels really great knowing that we were a part of building not just a home but a future for Day Day and her family.”

Edward Jones is committed to partnering to improve the lives of clients and colleagues, and together, better local communities and society.

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired 200 local homes in Lancaster and Seward counties. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.