Educare helps ease tough choices for families

Pondering the harsh impact of the ongoing pandemic, one parent whose child attends Educare in Lincoln explained that she has been forced to make agonizing choices between the purchase of vital cleaning supplies – and diapers and formula.

Educare wants to make sure she doesn't have to make those tough decisions, said Quentin Brown, executive director of the program located adjacent to Belmont Elementary School. Educare focuses on providing quality child care for families living in poverty.

“Our major mission is the early education of children, but in past weeks we have discovered that our families are in need of critical supplies they formerly received at Educare -- childhood necessities such as diapers, formula and food,” Brown said.

Educare’s share of the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will ease that anguish. “This community has really rallied around families in need … I want our citizens to know we will do our part to be good stewards of these funds,” he said.

In addition to providing supplies, Brown continued, Educare’s Family Engagement specialists are reaching out to families to provide help in continued academic development, providing virtual book readings, hands-on craft projects and suggestions for activities.

“Our staff is feeling the pain of missing these children and families,” Brown said. “But though our building may be closed, our work continues.”

