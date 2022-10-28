ECHO Collective celebrates 2nd birthday

Navigating a new country can be difficult, and women are often faced with challenges from the financial and social fronts. ECHO Collective is a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln that helps refugee and immigrant women overcome these barriers.

ECHO Collective’s programs focus on helping women surpass the linguistic challenges they may face, while working toward helping them feel welcomed in their community. ECHO Collective fosters economic and social success for women through programs such as The Refinery, which provides refugee and immigrant women the opportunity to achieve economic independence and build social capital through business education and professional mentorships.

Some of the businesses that have emerged from these include The Movement Fitness Club, which focuses on health and fitness to help women stay in shape and feel good about themselves. ECHO’s programs have also helped Pure August Design, a business that designs dresses for girls and women of all ages that combine the traditional Karen fabric of her culture and modern dress design.

The Refinery does not try to assimilate women into the American culture, but instead finds a way for these women’s culture to intertwine with the American economic system, creating a new and fresh perspective in transitional programs. Its authenticity can be found in the partnership nature ECHO holds between its programs and the women.

Second birthday celebration

This fall, ECHO Collective celebrated its second birthday. This event consisted of a collaboration between the organization’s founders and clients who have participated in the programming. The event highlighted the beauty of cultural and entrepreneurial diversity. It consisted of fun activities such as international dance class demonstrations, hair braiding with Raquel and free desserts from Refinery business women.

It was a celebration of achievement both for Director Kelly Ross and the immigrant and refugee women in Lincoln.

“ECHO Collective brings hope of a better future to creatives and entrepreneurial refugees and immigrant women,” Ross said. “We have developed strong bonds with these women we serve and weave intricate tapestries of friendship to foster security and belonging.”

ECHO Collective has proven that women can thrive and excel in every environment if provided with education and guidance. The birthday celebration served as a reminder of the importance of organizations such as ECHO Collective in our communities. It exists as a haven for immigrant and refugee women who need a place to feel safe, welcomed and accepted.

To see more of the work ECHO Collective is doing, visit https://echocollectivene.org/ and watch for a cover story in the December L Magazine, which will be distributed Nov. 27.