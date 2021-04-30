ECCO neighborhood spring clean-up is today

The East Campus Community Organization (ECCO) Neighborhood Spring Clean-up will take place today, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 42nd and Vine streets.

Participants are encouraged to bring yard clutter, brush, old bikes, old lumber, metal scraps, tires and other items to the church parking lot. A fee will be charged for large appliances and tires.

Also accepted will be clothing, home goods, furniture and electronics for recycling by Goodwill through its Neighborhood Challenge program.

Free document shredding will be offered to neighborhood residents from 10-11 a.m. by Paper Tiger Shredding.

Do NOT bring leaves, yard clippings, paint, pesticides, solvents, motor oil or other hazardous waste.

For more information or to volunteer, call Tom Madsen at 402-730-0261.

