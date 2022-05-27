Eastview Family Dental celebrates 100 years

Eastview Family Dental, 5640 South St., Suite 1, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its practice.

The practice includes Dr. Susan Christensen, DDS, and Dr. Alexa Nelson, DDS. Dr. Shelby Rose, DDS, will join the practice later this summer.

Eastview Family Dental originated in June 1922 when Merritt C. Pedersen, DDS, began to practice dentistry in the first residential dental office in Lincoln. His son-in-law, Harold E. Maude, DDS, joined him in 1958, and they worked together until Pedersen’s retirement in 1974.

Christensen joined her father in the dental practice in 1981 after her graduation from UNL College of Dentistry. They were the first father-daughter dental partnership in the Midwest. Maude retired in 1995. In the interval, Christensen earned her master’s degree from the Academy of General Dentistry, and subsequently, Nelson joined Christensen at the practice in 2021.

For more information, go to www.eastviewfamilydental.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0