Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ends Friday

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's eighth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive will continue through Friday, Jan. 15.
The drive has changed logistically this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires through the sliding window of a large collection container in the parking lot at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Holiday garland with lights attached and wreaths with lights around them should not be placed in the container. Instead, they can be donated in the corner near the collection bin in boxes provided.
The same goes for armatures -- steel-framed reindeer wrapped in holiday lights would be an example of an armature. They should also be placed outside of the container in the corner with garland and wreaths.
Artificial trees with holiday lights will not be accepted.
All 16 Lincoln Fire Department stations are also accepting strands of holiday lights in a collection box outside of each station.
In addition, the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program at 1227 S. 27th St., located east of the Lincoln Children's Zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations.
This year, proceeds from the donations will be distributed as follows:
• 50% of funds raised will benefit Eastridge Elementary PTO;
• 25% will benefit Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm; and
• 25% will benefit the LPS Science Focus Program.
Scrap Central Inc. will match the PTO donations to both Operation Warm and the Science Focus Program.
Sponsors are important in making the drive successful annually. They include KZUM, Red Rebel Media, Neighborhood Extra, Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, City of Lincoln, Scrap Central Inc., Mayflower, Keep Lincoln & Lancaster County Beautiful, Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Science Focus Program-LPS, KLKN TV Channel 8, 10/11 Cares, and Eastridge Elementary School PTO.
Finally, all the individual donors make this event possible.
"We appreciate each and every one of you for donating year after year," said Angie Alesio, event coordinator. "In the last seven years, your donations to this drive have recycled over 64,000 pounds of materials away from local landfills and raised over $22,000."
This year, the drive has collected 7,560 pounds of holiday lights, and funds raised total $2,646 so far.