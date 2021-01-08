Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ends Friday

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's eighth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive will continue through Friday, Jan. 15.

The drive has changed logistically this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires through the sliding window of a large collection container in the parking lot at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.

Holiday garland with lights attached and wreaths with lights around them should not be placed in the container. Instead, they can be donated in the corner near the collection bin in boxes provided.

The same goes for armatures -- steel-framed reindeer wrapped in holiday lights would be an example of an armature. They should also be placed outside of the container in the corner with garland and wreaths.

Artificial trees with holiday lights will not be accepted.

All 16 Lincoln Fire Department stations are also accepting strands of holiday lights in a collection box outside of each station.

In addition, the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program at 1227 S. 27th St., located east of the Lincoln Children's Zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations.