East Rotary's Blankenau honored for work in Zambia

At the recent Rotary District 5650 Conference, Dan Blankenau of Lincoln East Rotary Club was awarded the 2019-2020 Rotary International Rotary Award for Excellence in Service to Humanity. He was nominated by East Rotary for his outstanding work in Zambia.
Blankenau grew up in McCook, Nebraska, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and has over 30 years of experience in geologic investigations. He has supervised over 150 wildcat and development wells, as well as many other activities in his field.
He lives in Lincoln, is married and has five children. Two of his sons have traveled to Zambia with him to assist with Rotary projects. His father-in-law is also a Rotarian.
Service to Rotary
Blankenau has been an invaluable resource to the Rotary District 5650 and Lincoln East Rotary Club's work in Zambia over the past 10 years.
At his own expense, he has traveled to Zambia on five occasions to consult and supervise Rotary water projects. He has been instrumental in assisting the procurement of two global grants, as well as helping with other Rotary grants and club-funded activities. He has provided consultation and training to East Rotary's partner, the SAM project, and its local director in Zambia. He has helped the latter with scholarships and employment that enabled the director to volunteer there.
Blankenau serves on the Rotary committee that provides oversight to the current global grant and to the nutrition project that Lincoln East Rotary is funding.
His work has benefited over 2,000 Zambians.
Non-rotary service activities
Blankenau's non-Rotary service activities are consistent with Rotary's ideals. Whereas most of his humanitarian work has been with Rotary, he is also active in his church and has served the St. Vincent de Paul organization dedicated to serving the poor. Currently, he is working to reduce carbon dioxide levels with innovative ventures such as planting trees in Zambia to receive carbon credits. These are potentially sustainable projects that may have an impact on climate change.
