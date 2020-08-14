East Rotary's Blankenau honored for work in Zambia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the recent Rotary District 5650 Conference, Dan Blankenau of Lincoln East Rotary Club was awarded the 2019-2020 Rotary International Rotary Award for Excellence in Service to Humanity. He was nominated by East Rotary for his outstanding work in Zambia.

Blankenau grew up in McCook, Nebraska, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and has over 30 years of experience in geologic investigations. He has supervised over 150 wildcat and development wells, as well as many other activities in his field.

He lives in Lincoln, is married and has five children. Two of his sons have traveled to Zambia with him to assist with Rotary projects. His father-in-law is also a Rotarian.

Service to Rotary

Blankenau has been an invaluable resource to the Rotary District 5650 and Lincoln East Rotary Club's work in Zambia over the past 10 years.