East Rotary names Engler Firefighter of the Year

Lincoln East Rotary Club honored Ashley Engler Feb. 12 as its Firefighter of the Year for 2020.
Captain Greg Connolly said that Engler is always putting her heart and soul into making Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) a better service, and she is always willing to step forward, whether it be in the field or in the station.
Engler has been in Fire and Emergency Services since 2009 and with LFR since 2011.
She has years of experience in Hazmat Technical Operations, Engine Company Operations, Technical Rescue Operations, and currently is assigned to Truck 8 for LFR.
Engler is a member of the Nebraska Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team based out of Lincoln and sponsored by LFR. She is also a medical specialist and instructor/trainer. She has helped develop the medical cache system both locally and nationally for use by rescue teams that are deployed to natural and human-caused disasters.
She has attended and spoken about search and rescue procedures at numerous national conferences. She uses evidence-based data to develop and deliver training that will ultimately lead to better search techniques for people trapped in a building that is on fire.
Engler is an IAFF Master Fire Ground Survival instructor who teaches firefighter safety and emergency “ball-out” techniques across the U.S. and Canada. She is one of 30 people that do this type of instruction nationally.
She has played an intricate role in implementing new policies, procedures and training programs in her organization, such as changing the culture of search and rescue techniques and implementing a new program. She is a rescue technician and medical specialist with FEMA NE-TF1, and currently serves on the Near Miss Task Force, Safety Committee, Policy Committee, Technical Rescue Committee, Honor Guard and Radio Committee in her department.
She has a master’s degree in Emergency Medical Services and a certificate in Fire and Emergency Management. She is Nebraska's representative for Women in Fire. She has many certifications and is a consummate student of the fire service.
Engler received a certificate and a check from Lincoln East Rotary Club and Union Bank. A check for $250 was designated to go to the Golden Retriever Rescue.