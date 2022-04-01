East Rotary donates $50K to Veterans Memorial Garden

Lincoln East Rotary Foundation members presented Lincoln Parks Foundation with a $50,000 contribution toward the Enduring Honor Campaign for Veterans Memorial Garden on March 24.

The Veterans Memorial Garden at Antelope Park is a place of solemn beauty that allows for peaceful reflection and serves as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made to preserve our freedom. Nearly 40 memorial monuments are located at the garden.

At the center of the garden, visitors can view more than 5,000 Bricks of Honor, honoring veterans, living or deceased, who received an honorable or general discharge. The Bricks of Honor program, which began in 1992, is managed by Lincoln Parks Foundation.

After visual inspection revealed some troubling signs of failure, a full condition assessment of the brick holders for the Bricks of Honor was done in 2019. The assessment identified several areas of concern regarding the deterioration and failing of the original brick holders. Most of the issues were caused by the wear of materials over 30-plus years, weather and vandalism. Specifically, within the World War II section, multiple holders were noted as being near collapse, which expedited the need to come up with a solution.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department staff members designed a new-style brick holder that would take up a smaller footprint and allow for double-sided brick placement, making the bricks more accessible to visitors. World War II bricks were replaced and rededicated in 2021. Support from Lincoln East Rotary and other local donors will fund new educational Bricks of Honor bricks and displays for the remaining veterans honored at the Garden in the World War I, Korea, Vietnam, Peacetime, After 1980 and Family sections.

East Rotary Club has a special affinity for Antelope Park and the Veterans Memorial Garden. For many years, Lincoln East Rotary members have assisted with raising and lowering flags at Veterans Memorial Garden for holidays and special occasions. In 2018, the club provided funding for the Doolittle Raiders memorial monument. During the pandemic, East Rotary held several meetings outdoors at Antelope Park. In addition, the club has been a longtime host of Sum Fun picnics for youth summer recreation.

For more information about the Enduring Honor Campaign, contact Lincoln Parks Foundation at 402-441-8258 or www.lincolnparks.org. For more details about Lincoln East Rotary, visit www.rotary.org.

