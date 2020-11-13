East Rotary Club members salute retiring Rotarian, 99

The feeling among the 42 members of the Lincoln East Rotary Club is unanimous: The world could use a few more men like Steve Grosserode.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Rotarian who personifies the Rotary slogan – “Service Above Self” – any more than the 43-year Rotarian and selfless veteran who celebrated his 99th birthday, appropriately, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

A shining example of this veteran’s ultimate act of service occurred nearly 80 years ago, when he spent three years in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Theater during World War II. His decorated military career included service as an artillery officer in Leyte and Okinawa.

Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal

In 1944, he received the Bronze Star Medal in connection with military operations against the enemy during the Leyte Island Operation. Military records confirm that “with utter disregard for his own personal safety,” he moved forward of the assault elements of both rifle companies to properly adjust night protective fires.

He was cited for “competent leadership and personal bravery” as he remained exposed to the enemy for three hours, accomplishing the registration of two artillery battalions and a platoon of chemical mortars.