East Rotary Club members salute retiring Rotarian, 99

The feeling among the 42 members of the Lincoln East Rotary Club is unanimous: The world could use a few more men like Steve Grosserode.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a Rotarian who personifies the Rotary slogan – “Service Above Self” – any more than the 43-year Rotarian and selfless veteran who celebrated his 99th birthday, appropriately, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
A shining example of this veteran’s ultimate act of service occurred nearly 80 years ago, when he spent three years in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Theater during World War II. His decorated military career included service as an artillery officer in Leyte and Okinawa.
Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal
In 1944, he received the Bronze Star Medal in connection with military operations against the enemy during the Leyte Island Operation. Military records confirm that “with utter disregard for his own personal safety,” he moved forward of the assault elements of both rifle companies to properly adjust night protective fires.
He was cited for “competent leadership and personal bravery” as he remained exposed to the enemy for three hours, accomplishing the registration of two artillery battalions and a platoon of chemical mortars.
On April 25, 1945, the honors for First Lt. Stephen Grosserode continued with the presentation of the Purple Heart for wounds received in action against the enemy on Okinawa Island and Ryuku Island.
Civilian leadership
Later in life, the native of Tilden, Nebraska embarked on a life of community service.
In 1977, the Lincoln East Rotary Club (named Lincoln North East Rotary Club at the time) reeled in a big fish when club member Bill James recruited Grosserode, an ambitious agribusinessman, to join his club. A year later, Grosserode made his presence felt by chairing Rotary’s Polio Plus campaign in the fund drive’s first year of existence.
“Cash and pledges totaling $22,000 were collected that year,” reflected Grosserode. He went on to become Lincoln East Rotary Club president in 1989 – back in the day when the club had more than 100 members – and is a four-time recipient of Rotary’s Paul Harris Award.
Grosserode also supported the “Cost of Freedom” sculpture currently located on the Veterans Administration grounds. It was purchased for $16,000 through a collaboration involving the Lincoln East Rotary Foundation, veterans and other partners, and was one of 51 sculptures produced through the “Serving Hands” public art project.
Honorary member
The venerable veteran recently submitted a resignation letter to the club, expressing his intention to discontinue regular membership. Chartered in 1953, the club accepted Grosserode’s resignation and made him its fifth honorary member, joining an exclusive group that includes Michael Carr, John Garrison, former Lincoln Mayor Coleen Seng, and Howard Wiegers.
“I have enjoyed my 43 years of membership,” Grosserode said in his resignation letter.
The feeling is mutual, club members said in reviewing Grosserode’s contributions to the club.
“What a generous and kind gentleman,” said Duane Tappe, a past Rotary district governor and current member of the East Rotary board for both the club and its foundation. “I’ve never heard him complain about his physical limitations. He’s always interested in what other folks are doing and is willing to support worthy causes. He’s a big fan of our veterans’ Serving Hands project.”
Wayne Casper, a past president of the East Rotary Club and its foundation, and current treasurer of the foundation and of its Zambia project, added: “Steve and I have been friends for all these years, and I’ve always found him to be very sincere and friendly.”
