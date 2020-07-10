East High's speech team competes at nationals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 1931, the National Speech and Debate Tournament has provided a platform for the best high school speakers across the country to share their stories and opinions on a national stage. To qualify for the National Tournament, students must first compete in a regional National Qualifier tournament and earn the chance to move forward.

This year, Lincoln East’s speech team qualified in several events to compete at the National Tournament. The tournament was to be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but was ultimately held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a team, East “broke” two events to the octofinals with one student, Victoria Thomas, going on to qualify for the final round of the Poetry category, competing against the top six students in the nation. Last Saturday, Thomas placed second nationally in poetry interpretation and was East’s first finalist in four years.

Lincoln East’s speech team is well known among neighboring teams for its long and successful history with 33 state championships (the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 this season). The team is currently coached by Nick Herink and Elle Barts.

