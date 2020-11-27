East High grad Kiani earns Dean's Award at Colgate

Madison Kiani, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction.

Kiani is a Lincoln East High School graduate majoring in philosophy at Colgate, located in Hamilton, New York.

Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.

Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.

