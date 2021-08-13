East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market today

The new East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market will take place today, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Mall north of 35th and Holdrege streets.

The event is a series of fun, family-friendly activities. Attendees will find hands-on, science-focused activities, live music, food trucks, and they can shop at the farmers' market and vendor fair. Ice cream will be served at the newly renovated UNL Dairy Store. Guests can also take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmers' Garden.

The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market was conceptualized by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) at UNL. The events will offer the East Campus community, neighbors and friends access to science literacy opportunities, locally produced fresh food, value-added artisans and access to on-campus family fun activities.

For more information about vendors, activities and entertainment, see https://discoverydays.unl.edu.

