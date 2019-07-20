David Easley used a 3-wood to drive his ball 293 yards for a hole-in-one on the par-4, No. 2 hole at the Country Club of Lincoln on July 11, according to Mitch Swanson, PGA professional at the club.
Easley hits a hole-in-one
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
