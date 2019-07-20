{{featured_button_text}}
Easley hits a hole-in-one

David Easley used a 3-wood to drive his ball 293 yards for a hole-in-one on the par-4, No. 2 hole at the Country Club of Lincoln on July 11, according to Mitch Swanson, PGA professional at the club. In this file photo, Easley competed in the second round of match play at the U.S. Mid-Amateur tournament at Capital City Club in Atlanta on Oct. 11, 2017.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CHRIS KEANE, USGA

