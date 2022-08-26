 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dusenbery represents Nebraska at LEADS seminar

  • 0

Amy Dusenbery, immediate past president of the Heritage League of Lincoln Women’s Club, was selected and honored to represent Nebraska at a Leadership Education and Development Seminar (LEADS) offered by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC).

A newer club member from each state, who has the potential and desire to assume leadership positions in GFWC, is given a travel and lodging stipend to attend the one-day session preceding the three-day GFWC International Convention. The site of this year’s convention was in New Orleans.

Forty-four selected women from across the United States who are interested in strengthening their leadership skills met in July to focus on Body Language and Listening Skills, Public Speaking and Presentation, Resolution Writing, Mentoring, Time Management, Teamwork, Collaboration and Conflict Resolution as well as GFWC Structure and Government.

Amy Dusenbery

Dusenbery

 COURTESY PHOTO
