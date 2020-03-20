Duncan re-elected to Humanities Nebraska Council board

The Humanities Nebraska Council board re-elected Connie Duncan of Lincoln as vice chair at its March meeting.

The Humanities Council strives to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants. The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the Council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible. A third organization, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, serves as the endowment for both Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency.

Humanities Nebraska’s core programs include major and mini grants for humanities-related projects in communities across the state, a Speakers Bureau providing hundreds of presentations to libraries, schools and other community groups statewide, Prime Time Family Reading Time, Capitol Forum on America’s Future for high school students studying global issues, a Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibitions from the Smithsonian and more.

Humanities Nebraska is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and through private donations from many generous individual and organizational supporters.