Drop off used eyeglasses, hearing aids

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club continues to collect used eyeglasses for future ophthalmology mission trips and used hearing aids.

Drop-off locations are: Walmart, 84th and Andermatt; Russ's Market at 33rd & Highway 2 and 6300 Havelock Ave.; Super Saver at 27th & Cornhusker Highway, 56th & Highway 2, 27th & Pine Lake Road, 48th & O streets and the Fallbrook store; Hy-Vee at 84th & Holdrege, 70th & Pioneers Boulevard, 27th & Superior and 6001 Village Drive; Pearle Vision Centers at 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.; Blumenstock Family Eyecare, 1501 Pine Lake Road; Boever Family Eyecare, 5801 Hidcote Drive, Suite 200 (off 56th and Pine Lake Road); Signature Eyecare, 5630 S. 84th St.; Sutton and Sutton Eye Specialists, 1710 S. 70th St.; LensCrafters at Gateway; Bud's Thrift Shoppe, 2226 O St.; Dr. Thomas Graul, 1610 S. 70th St.; Lincoln Eye and Laser Specialty in the Fallbrook Bryan Health Plaza; and U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

The Lions Club thanks Lincoln for donating 858 pairs of used eyeglasses and 10 pairs of hearing aids in July.

To learn more about the Lions organization, contact Connie at 402-429-3655.

