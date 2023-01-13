Drop off used eyeglasses, hearing aids

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club continues to collect used eyeglasses for future ophthalmology mission trips and used hearing aids.
Drop-off locations are: America’s Best, 400 N. 48th St.; Super Target, 40th and Grainger Road; Eyes On Lincoln, 308 N. 48th St.; Russ’s Market at 33rd and Highway 2 and 6300 Havelock Ave.; Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker Highway, 56th and Highway 2, 27th and Pine Lake Road, 48th and O streets and the Fallbrook store; Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege, 70th and Pioneers Boulevard, 27th and Superior streets and 6001 Village Drive; Pearle Vision Centers at 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.; Blumenstock Family Eyecare, 1501 Pine Lake Road; Boever Family Eyecare, 5801 Hidcote Drive, Suite 200 (off 56th and Pine Lake Road); Signature Eyecare, 5630 S. 84th St.; Eyes On Lincoln, 308 N. 48th St.; Sutton and Sutton Eye Specialists, 1710 S. 70th St.; Dr. Thomas Graul, 1610 S. 70th St.; Lincoln Eye and Laser Institute in the Fallbrook Bryan Health Plaza; and U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.
The Lions Club thanks Lincoln for donating 480 pairs of used eyeglasses and seven hearing aids in December.
To learn more about the Lions organization, contact Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.