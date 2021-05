A free drive-through shredding event will take place Saturday, May 22, from 9-11 a.m. at the Lincoln Education Association's east parking lot, 4920 Normal Blvd.

LEA board members and volunteers will pull old files out of your trunk and get them to the shredding truck.

The event is free, but freewill monetary donations will be accepted to help LEA buy books for children through the Harvest of Books program. Questions? Call LEA at 402-489-7500.

