Dr. Rauner named Rotary Club #14 Rotarian of the Year

Dr. Bob Rauner, Lincoln physician, has been honored for his many contributions to the health and wellness of the Lincoln community.

Rauner was chosen as the 2020 Lincoln Rotary Club #14 Rotarian of the Year for exemplifying the Rotary mission of “service above self.” He is currently the club’s District Chair of Youth Exchange and has also served on the Rotary #14 Board.

In September, Leadership Lincoln presented Rauner with the Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to honor a member of the community who has lived and embodied the ideals of servant leadership by leading from the heart, and using his/her talents, gifts and leadership abilities to make a better future for the entire community, including all of its citizens.

Rauner has also been named 2020 Family Physician of the Year by the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. He has been heavily involved in the medical and greater community. He has been an active member of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, serving in multiple positions over the last 22 years. The award is given annually to a family physician who exemplifies a compassionate commitment to improving the health and well-being of the people and communities throughout Nebraska.