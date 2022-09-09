Downtown Streetscape Project open house Monday

The public is invited to attend a Downtown Corridors Project open house from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the lobby of Union Bank & Trust, 1248 O St.

No formal presentation is planned. Parking in city garages will be validated at the open house.

Participants can view refined streetscape concepts and alternatives for segments of O, Ninth, 10th, 11th and 14th streets downtown. Members of the project team will be on hand to accept comments.

The Planning Department, Urban Development Department and Downtown Lincoln Association are in the early stages of planning renovation of the major streetscape corridors in downtown Lincoln. Initial input for the project was provided through public surveys and an open house earlier this year. The project team then developed concepts such as incorporating medians to create safer pedestrian crossings, designing North 14th Street between O and P streets as a festival space, and considering ways to create low-stakes incubator spaces for start-up businesses.

Renovation of the corridors was identified in the Downtown Master Plan published in 2018 as an opportunity to enhance the existing public spaces and provide additional destinations for all people. The City of Lincoln also hopes that these improvements will serve to leverage additional private reinvestment along and around the affected streets.

The plan for renovation is anticipated to be complete in late 2022.

For more information, contact Collin Christopher, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at cchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6370. For more information about the project, visit downtowncorridorslincoln.com.