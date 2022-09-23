Double up – It’s good for your health

Once again, it’s flu season. If you haven’t taken influenza (flu) seriously before, this is a good year to pay attention.

Health officials are warning that flu season may be more severe than normal. That’s because we haven't had much of a flu season in recent years, and our immunities have waned. The upside to the pandemic masking and distancing in the past two years was very low rates of flu transmission.

This year, with more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the masks have come off — even though masking is still advised in certain situations.

Here’s some important information and advice from public health experts at Mayo Clinic, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, HealthyChildren.org and others:

COVID vs. flu — To be clear, the flu is not COVID and COVID is not the flu. Getting a flu shot does not prevent you from getting COVID. However, it's especially important to get the flu vaccine this season, because the flu and COVID cause similar symptoms. Flu vaccination could reduce symptoms that might be confused with those caused by COVID. Preventing the flu and reducing the severity of flu illness and hospitalizations could also decrease the number of people needing to stay in a hospital - competing for hospital beds and health care resources with COVID patients.

About Flu, Flu Vaccine — Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions. This year's annual flu shot will offer protection against four of the influenza viruses expected to be in circulation this flu season. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of influenza complications, including pregnant women, older adults (high-dose vaccines are recommended for 65+), young children, those with a chronic medical condition, and people in nursing homes or other longterm care facilities. A 2017 study showed that the vaccine significantly reduces a child's risk of dying of the flu.

Getting the flu vaccine, while not 100% effective, is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications. Even when the vaccine doesn't completely prevent the flu, it may lessen the severity of your illness, and reduce the risk of serious complications and serious illness requiring hospitalization.

It takes up to two weeks to build immunity after a flu shot, and it's usually best to get the flu vaccine in September or October, and aim to get it by the end of October, although it is still worthwhile if you get it in December or January. However, as Dr. Bob Rauner, family physician and Lincoln community health expert, suggests, “Get your COVID and flu shot by Halloween, because you don’t want to be the one who gives it to Grandma over upcoming holiday meals.”

If you have an egg allergy, you can still receive the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine will be available as an injection or as a nasal spray. The nasal spray vaccine is approved for people between ages 2 and 49, however nasal flu vaccine isn't recommended for some people, so check with your health care provider.

Doubling Up — With the new bivalent COVID booster now available, it’s a good time to get both the booster and your flu vaccine. In fact, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends co-administering almost any two vaccines together. There are very few instances in which certain vaccines can’t be administered at the same time - children often receive multiple vaccines during one visit to their pediatrician. And there’s no concern about overloading our immune systems with multiple vaccines, health experts note, saying our immune system is constantly responding to various exposures even if you don’t realize it. Someone who receives both vaccines together will probably still see those expected side effects — achiness, soreness where you received the shot, tiredness — but nothing more than they would see if they got one of the vaccines on its own.

While both the flu and COVID are respiratory diseases with overlapping symptoms, you still need a specific vaccine to protect you against each virus. COVID vaccines and boosters have been particularly effective in reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and death due to COVID. No vaccine is 100% effective, and after 6-8 months, the effectiveness of the original COVID vaccines, including boosters, diminished with onset of the Omicron virus. The new bivalent COVID booster formula boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and also protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases.

Many health experts feel that with enough people vaccinated and boosted against COVID, we will be able to go to annual COVID shots – just like we currently do with the flu shots. So double up and double your protection. Easily find available locations to get your vaccines at: vaccines.gov/find vaccines – and, of course, always check with your health care provider. Find out more about flu and COVID boosters at HealthyLincoln.org.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.