Don’t say 'crazy'

Pundits in the real estate world are coaching us to not keep saying our market is “crazy.” It is hard to argue the fact that our available inventory is incredibly low. At this time, only 136 existing homes in Lincoln are for sale. That is up from only 86 a few weeks ago, but down from 350 just two years ago.

That said, currently 479 homes are under contract, waiting to close. Two years ago, this week, there were 449. Two years ago, the median asking price of under contract homes was $205,000. Today, it is $260,000, and I can almost guarantee that the final sale price will be much higher.

Let us look at the number and prices of homes sold in the first quarter of this year. There were 698 homes sold in the first three months of 2022, and 708 sold two years ago, at about the same pace. In 2020, the median sold price was $185,000. This year, it’s $234,000 – an increase of over 26%.

Interest rates have gone from less than 3% to about 5% today. So, is it crazy out there? Your call. Hundreds of buyers need homes, and have the funds and patience to realize the American Dream of home ownership. We are here to help you navigate the waters and sort through this interesting market.

And, if you are in a position to sell, it is a wonderful time to realize the highest potential of your assets. Please give us a call if you have any questions.

Rich Rodenburg – Realtor, Partner, Assoc. Broker

402-440-7570

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0