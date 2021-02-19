Dominique Kelley-Johnson receives GWSF Barbara Hibner Mentor Award

Dominique Kelley-Johnson has always had a sense of history and her place in it.
"If you ask Coach (Rich) Olson or Sandi Genrich, they would say I had an old soul," Kelley-Johnson said of two high school mentors. "I have always been attracted to people much older than I was. And I'm drawn to people who have overcome adversity."
That ability to relate to people young and old helps make Kelley-Johnson a strong role model for her students and basketball players at Lincoln High.
It's also the reason she is honored with the Barbara Hibner Mentor Award by Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness. Hibner was an assistant athletic director at the University of Nebraska from 1976 until 2005.
Similar character to award’s namesake
"Barbara Hibner and Nique have several similar characteristics. It doesn't matter in what era they lived their lives," said Richard Conradt, swimming coach for the Links. "They are driven to help everyone around them be more successful.
"It's different now than it was 40 years ago, but people are still people. They want to be loved, valued, taught and mentored. They are attracted to those people who provide that for them. People like Hibner and Nique."
Kelley-Johnson was a standout at Lincoln Northeast and the University of Nebraska. She helped lead the Rockets to 109 straight wins and the 2005 Class A state championship. At Nebraska, she sparked the Huskers to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance and a 32-2 record in 2010 and earned honorable-mention all-Big 12 honors.
"Nique does not sugarcoat anything. She tells it straight up to those young ladies," said Conradt. "There's no quarter. There's old-school coming out in the way she coaches."
After her playing days, Kelley-Johnson coached at Doane, Nebraska and Drake before leaving coaching.
"I had a pre-term labor experience and our son, David, died in 2016. That was a pivotal moment that brought my husband, Clyde, and I back to Lincoln," said Kelley-Johnson. "I thought I was out of basketball. I was obsessed about being a mom and my son, Kyrie, was born 11 months after my first son died."
Links’ coach since 2018
Mark Larson, LHS principal, contacted Kelley-Johnson about taking the Links' coaching position in 2018, and she jumped at the chance.
"As decorated as my basketball experience was and the amazing relationships I built at Northeast and Nebraska, this is amazing. Lincoln High is an incredible place," said Kelley-Johnson.
Her assistant coach, Autumn Zenon, said Kelley-Johnson's competitiveness and passion permeate the Links' program.
"Her love for the game of basketball is unmatched, and the work she does in our community for black and brown girls and girls in general is amazing," Zenon said. "She counsels them as a friend, teacher and coach, drawing on her experiences as a wife, mother, sister, daughter and growing up in Lincoln."
Kelley-Johnson said she's learning how to be a head coach.
"What it takes to motivate one kid is not the same that it takes to pull those same things from another kid," she said. "Making an effort to learn more about their lives and what's important to them has fostered more natural relationships."
That means taking a slightly different path sometimes.
"I need to be in tune with what they need. I'm taking them bowling today," she said. "We're close to doing the things we want this year, but I thought this was called for. You have to balance how much you love them and how much you hold them accountable."
Conviction shines through in Twitter feed
Her conviction and competitiveness and her sense of history come through loud and clear in her Twitter feed.
"Breaking generational curses is hard!!! But keep moving forward, you can do this!
"It won't be easy always but you'll leave @lhslinks & @LinksGBB more prepared for the world as a person on & off the court!
"I am here today because of the women who came before me.
"You're not a winner because you always win. You're a winner because you always fight, even when you're not winning."