Dominique Kelley-Johnson receives GWSF Barbara Hibner Mentor Award

Dominique Kelley-Johnson has always had a sense of history and her place in it.

"If you ask Coach (Rich) Olson or Sandi Genrich, they would say I had an old soul," Kelley-Johnson said of two high school mentors. "I have always been attracted to people much older than I was. And I'm drawn to people who have overcome adversity."

That ability to relate to people young and old helps make Kelley-Johnson a strong role model for her students and basketball players at Lincoln High.

It's also the reason she is honored with the Barbara Hibner Mentor Award by Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness. Hibner was an assistant athletic director at the University of Nebraska from 1976 until 2005.

Similar character to award’s namesake

"Barbara Hibner and Nique have several similar characteristics. It doesn't matter in what era they lived their lives," said Richard Conradt, swimming coach for the Links. "They are driven to help everyone around them be more successful.

"It's different now than it was 40 years ago, but people are still people. They want to be loved, valued, taught and mentored. They are attracted to those people who provide that for them. People like Hibner and Nique."