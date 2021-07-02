Dominguez art show opens Friday at Kiechel

A solo art exhibition by Eddie Dominguez will open Friday, July 9, from 5-8 p.m., and will be on display through Saturday, Aug. 7, during regular gallery hours at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.
"It is rare that I make objects such as single plates or cups that can stand on their own," says Dominquez. "It's just not a focus. I think of my work as all part of the same substance. It is like confetti. There may be different sizes and colors, but it is all torn paper."
Walk-ins are welcome, as well as scheduled appointments. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., First Fridays until 8 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Kiechel Fine Art staff members are fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.