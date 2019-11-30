Disney's 'Frozen JR.' showing at the Playhouse

Lincoln Community Playhouse is presenting "Disney’s Frozen JR." in December. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 14, 15 and 22.

The show features brand new Broadway songs as well as beloved songs from the film, including the Academy Award-winning "Let it Go."

Tickets are $15 for all reservations. No children under age 4 are permitted at performances. Tickets may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or in the box office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (402-489-7529). Special seating assistance and hearing assistance is available.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.

