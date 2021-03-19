 Skip to main content
Dino-Light family show Sunday at Lied Center
The giant luminescent puppets of Dino-Light can be seen virtually and at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Sunday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LIED CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

Dino-Light, a glow-in-the-dark adventure that brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness, is set for Sunday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. -- both in person at the Lied Center for Performing Arts with masks and social distancing, and on live webcast.

A recipient of a Jim Henson Foundation grant, Dino-Light blends puppetry, technology and dance in a show for all ages.

Dino-Light is also the Lied Center's 2021 spring Fam Fest event. Fam Fest is designed as a performance extension experience for youngsters and their grownups. Community partners Morrill Hall, Lincoln Children's Museum, Read Aloud Lincoln and Kerfuffle will share videos pre- or post-show to expand your dinosaur knowledge and engage your mind, body and imagination. For more details and tickets, see www.liedcenter.org.

