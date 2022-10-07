Dick Turpin Outdoor Education Memorial Fund established

Legendary Nebraska outdoorsman Dick Turpin loved connecting people to the outdoors. Since his passing earlier this year, his family, along with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, have established a way to keep that spirit going.

The Dick Turpin Outdoor Education Memorial Fund has been created to support hunter education and outdoor education programs across Nebraska. Its goal is to inspire a love for the outdoors and time-honored traditions.

Contributions to the fund continue Turpin’s legacy by supporting a variety of activities. These include hunter education and mentored youth hunts, opportunities and equipment for low-income families, school programs and scholarships for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops.

Turpin had a 40-year career with Nebraska Game and Parks. He started as a grounds crew worker, then became a conservation officer, hunter education coordinator and chief of law enforcement. His passion was inspiring a love of the outdoors in everyone he met, as well as spinning masterful stories. He retired in 1999.

“Dad loved nothing more than to be outdoors, whether hunting or fishing or simply walking through the woods and taking in the nature around him,” said Jana McGuire, Turpin’s daughter. “Through this fund, we honor his legacy by supporting activities, education and events that get more families outside to enjoy all that Nebraska’s outdoors have to offer, particularly those new to outdoor life.”

To make a donation, visit Outdoornebraska.gov/turpinmemorialfund.

“Dick would be thrilled knowing the donations are providing opportunities for youth and adults of all ages and from all walks of life,” said Reenie, Turpin’s wife.