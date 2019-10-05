The Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 24 individuals and the 1946 state champion boys basketball team at a 6:45 p.m. dinner Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Lincoln Train Station.
The induction banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social, followed by dinner and the awards program. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Lincoln High School Athletic Office by calling 402-436-1536 to reserve a ticket.
Inductees will also be recognized Friday, Oct. 11 at the Lincoln High homecoming football game, which begins at 6 p.m. at Beechner Athletic Complex.
This year’s inductees are:
1946 State Champion Boys Basketball Team: Coach Lyle Weyand and team members Bruce Berquist, Jack Deffenbaugh, Ed Donegan, Warren Dunn, Duane Grady, Don Hergert, Mel Knopp, Dick Means, Don Meyer, Bob Pierce, Randell Renken, Dick Russell, Norm Walt and Bill Wenke.
Individual inductees
Travis Banks: Football, Wrestling (2002);
Dick Cavett: Gymnastics (1954);
Yohance Christie: Football, Basketball, Track (2001);
Alex Czeranko: Football, Basketball, Track Coach;
Dan Dermyer: Swimming (1968);
Ray Doyle (deceased): Football (1913);
Jennifer Endres: Softball, Basketball, Tennis (2004);
Roman Evans: Football, Basketball, Track (1996);
Don Gartner (deceased): Swimming (1934);
Jack Greer (deceased): Football, Swimming, Track (1949);
Tiffany Hicks: Basketball (2000);
Ben Murphy: Wrestling (1990);
Andra Purkalitis: Volleyball, Gymnastics, Tennis (1979);
Issicus “Ike” Raymond (deceased): Football, Track (1899);
Dave Schwartz: Football, Wrestling (1971);
Doug Smith: Football, Basketball, Golf (1974);
Cory Springer: Cross Country, Track (1986);
Earl Swindel (deceased): Basketball, Track (1907);
John Thompson (deceased): Basketball, Track (1957);
Cindy Turman: Softball, Basketball, Track (1996);
Stefan Wall: Football, Soccer (1988);
Bill Weaver (deceased): Football, Baseball (1932);
Don Williams: Gymnastics (1967); and
Bob Ripley: Special Recognition Award.