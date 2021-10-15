'Diaspora II' exhibit by Souto opens Friday at Kiechel Fine Art

Souto's latest series of original works will be unveiled. The artist will talk about the exhibition at 6:30 p.m. If you can't attend the opening reception, "Diaspora II" will be on display through Dec. 3 during regular gallery hours: Monday by appointment; Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on First Fridays); Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday.