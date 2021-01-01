DeVito to kick off TADA's Comedy Cabaret Series

New York-based Anthony DeVito will kick off TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8-9, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights on the Showcase Stage.

The series will host national comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix and the late night talk shows.

DeVito made his network TV debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." He has performed at the Boston Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Limestone Comedy Fest, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and SF Sketchfest.

Devito’s stand-up has been featured on Comedy Central’s "Adam Devine’s House Party," AXS TV’s "Gotham Comedy Live," Seeso’s "New York’s Funniest" and Comedy Central’s "The Half Hour."

He was a staff writer for Netflix’s "The Break with Michelle Wolf."

Other upcoming Comedy Cabaret Series acts at TADA include Juli Burney, Jan. 15-16; and John Bush, Jan. 22-23.

Tickets for in-person and livestreaming shows are on sale at www.tadatheatre.info.

