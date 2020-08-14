Designs sought for a "Support the Arts" license plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC) is seeking designs for a new "Support the Arts" license plate.

Nebraska Legislative Bill 942, introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, was passed July 31. The bill allows for the Nebraska Arts Council to create a new specialty license plate. Proceeds from plate sales will provide funding support for the newly passed legislation for Creative Districts throughout Nebraska.

The NAC believes the Nebraska arts community should have the opportunity to design our state’s arts plate. Artists are encouraged to envision an iconic license plate that renders Nebraska in a unique, artistic and exciting way.

Due to the Legislature’s late session, the timeline is short. Artists are asked to submit their license plate design by Monday, Aug. 31. The selected artist will receive $500 for his/her design along with bragging rights that the design is on cars supporting the arts throughout Nebraska.

More information on the project, including design requirements and the submission process, can be found online at https://bit.ly/2XNTYr1.

The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), a state agency, provides grants, services and special initiatives that help sustain and promote the arts throughout Nebraska. NAC is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts.

