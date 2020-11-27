December art show offers two receptions

A unique exhibit of work by seven artists will open Friday, Dec. 4, from 6-9 p.m. in Noyes’ Focus Gallery at 119 S. Ninth St.

These artists work in traditional and unique media in a range of styles and content. Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines.

The artists will return from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12 for a Second Saturday reception. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout December.

Janna Harsch, who paints on metal, curated the show. Harsch explores the effects of color on metal as she creates images of different subjects from horses to trees. For December’s show, she also experimented with breaking the rectangular frame on her images.

The other artists in this show explore their own unique media and content. These artists include: Gary Martin (reduction fired clay), Michael Fluent (steel and glass sculpture), Patricia Schemmer (pastels and graphite), Pam Hynek (acrylic/mixed paintings), Therese Straseski (mixed media) and Rose Rutherford (jewelry).