The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has found it necessary to recreate a list of veterans' names from Lincoln-Lancaster County who died from May 15, 2022 to May 28, 2023.

Their names will be read in the presence of music, flags and candlelight at the Veterans Memorial Garden at 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 29. Please send your names to Diane at dbsharpie@aol.com to help the community honor their service to our country.