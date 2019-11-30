You are the owner of this article.
Dec. 5 talk topic: Susan B. Anthony
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn event will feature “Meet Susan B. Anthony,” presented by Linda Duckworth of the League of Women Voters Nebraska, at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

The public is welcome. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

