Dec. 18 art opening casts angelic vision

Nine artists will present their angelic visions at a Third Friday event Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The work will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until Dec. 31.

Hosted by Cherie Miner, this event highlights different interpretations of angels. For Miner, who creates contemporary needlework, that ranges from stylized images of winged figures to word images of the ideals they uphold.

Joining Miner to share other visions are: Julia Noyes (painting), Curtis Adams (3D constructions), Janna Harsch (painting on metal), Ruth Langan (painting), Kye Halsted (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting and drawing), Deb Monfelt (painting), Joni Brown (painting) and Angi Stilwell (photographic transformations).

Stop by the gallery to look around or call to set up a special viewing. During December, you can call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to schedule a private opening in the evening. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.

Ask for free gift wrapping with your purchase; handcrafted gift wrap is available to make your one-of-a-kind gift extra special.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0