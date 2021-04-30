‘Debriefing the Artist’ show opens Friday

Noyes Art Gallery will open its May focus show Friday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. with work by seven gallery members and new artists.

The exhibit will feature a wide variety of media and styles. Due to COVID-19, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Lynette Fast, who curated the show, will exhibit mixed media and jewelry. Fast loves experimenting with both two- and three-dimensional media. A retired art teacher, she continues learning in addition to creating and teaching private students.

Joining Fast in the show are Cindy McClellan (sculpture), Judy Hyland (painting), Deb Goodenberger (pastels), Jerome Dubas (painting and sculpture), Jody Boyer (encaustic) and Pam Apley (fabric mosaic).

Meet these artists at this First Friday show and check out their fresh artistic visions. Attendees are encouraged to explore all the rooms at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also visit the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0