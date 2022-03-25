Dear renters

I personally don’t like scare tactics. Give me the facts and let me decide the way I like to make decisions. That is my intent, except this is an opinion column, so it may sound more like my opinion than solid facts.

You probably already know that your rent pays your landlord’s insurance, property taxes, repairs and a large portion of his/her mortgage payment, if not all of it (if you live in a duplex or complex of some sort you share in the cost).

Did you know that property values have increased steadily for the past 4-5 years from 6-12% each year? A $200,000 property in 2018 is roughly worth $250,000 to $280,000 in 2022. Pretty good gain in 4-5 years.

Owning a home allows you to maintain relatively the same monthly mortgage payment. Yes, they do increase slightly when taxes are raised or insurance goes up, but when you lock into an interest rate, let’s say at 4.5%, that rate does not increase for the life of the loan. This is one way YOU can have inflation work for you.

Owning a home isn’t just about having the same mortgage payment for years. For me, it’s about having a place that’s mine (as long as I pay the mortgage). When you rent, the property is not yours, your rent is subject to change annually, and your landlord can choose not to renew your lease.

Recently, I learned of several renters who have not had their leases renewed, and some of them had been long-term renters. Now they must find a new place to live.

In addition to having predictable payments and security, I can paint, decorate and live in my property and love it the way I want to. When I’m ready to move on, I get the equity to go toward my next purchase.

