Not everyone likes to embrace change, as it can introduce a tumultuous time for most. But, if you are up to the challenge, change can mean more than just something you receive from the cashier register. It can mean opportunity is knocking.

Matt Davison has answered the door to change upon adjusting to some new responsibilities as president of the 1890 Initiative, a new collective marketing agency focused on Name Image Likeness proceeds directed toward Husker athletes. He spoke about the new venture this past Monday when he addressed Executive Club members during their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

But, to most Nebraskans familiar with the former Husker and national champion, the biggest change Davison has endured of late is leaving a position on the Nebraska football staff and giving up his gig as the color commentator for Husker football broadcasts across the Husker Radio Network.

“A year ago, I don’t think I would have chosen to do this,” Davison said about taking over the NIL collective for Nebraska football. “But, when the Peed family approached me with this opportunity, I wanted to hear about it because I’ve known their family for a long time. I know how they do things. They usually jump right in and do it in a big way when they decide on something.

“When I sat down with Tom (Peed) and Shawn (Peed) and I realized what they were going to provide to Nebraska, it was pretty unique, and in fact, I’m not sure there’s another situation like this around the country,” Davison conveyed with passion before inserting himself into the plan. “We want to be able to tell all the donors and all of our contributors and businesses, ‘If you help with NIL through the 1890 Initiative, we’re going to guarantee 100% of your money goes to the student athlete.’ And, that’s rare.”

The 1890 Initiative took over the collective work initially established by Athlete Branding and Marketing (ABM), according to Davison. He said the present collective will employ three others including Joe Selig, former longtime Husker Athletics employee who most recently retired from a position as senior vice president for UNL development at the University of Nebraska Foundation after 19 years. The other two employees are Megan Taylor and Kenzie Knuckles, a former Husker volleyball standout.

Being a former Husker student athlete, Davison knows full well about the valuable resources and assets that set the University of Nebraska apart from other athletic programs including an unmatched fan base, incredible academic support, fantastic facilities, tradition and pride that attract valued recruits.

“We want 1890 to be an extension of that,” said Davison, who spent 19 years covering Husker football from the radio booth. “We operate independently from the university, independent of the athletic department. At the same time, we want to be seen as another attractive piece that student athletes from around the country go, ‘You know what? If I choose Nebraska, I know I’m going to have great opportunities when it comes to NIL,’ and I think 1890 has done that in the short amount of time we’ve been in existence.”

Currently, the 1890 Initiative collective is focusing on the Husker sports of football and volleyball, according to Davison. But, he said in the very near future they’ll be focusing on garnering NIL donations and contributions for NU baseball, and other sports will be following suit.

The NIL collective for Husker men’s basketball is being handled by Athlete Impact Management, a group out of Omaha that is a part of Big Red Collaborative led by Ralph Caster, the former executive vice president and chief financial officer for Cabela’s.

Davison said he’s noticed that the NCAA has taken an even further step back from stringent rules aimed at NIL in the past year, and that has opened up more unencumbered opportunities for the student athlete and the colleges seeking the recruits.

“NCAA rules toward NIL have changed and loosened quite a bit within the athletic departments to be able to promote a company like 1890,” Davison said. “And this can be done in many ways including videos, social media posts and podcasts, and all to promote donations and contributions. A year ago, they weren’t able to do too much. Now, athletic directors and coaches can talk about collectives all they want. They can promote all they want. You couldn’t have done that a year ago.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.