DaVinci’s restaurant will serve its 38th annual free Easter dinner for low-income persons and those who may be alone.

The free dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the 11th and G Street location only.

The Knudson family began serving the free Easter dinner in 1984 to give thanks to the community on a Christian holiday that symbolizes giving. About 50-60 volunteers from the community, some of whom work for the Knudsons or belong to area churches, will serve hundreds of pounds of pasta, pizza and garlic cheese rolls. In addition, members of the community will donate cupcakes.

If you have questions or special needs concerning the dinner, call Kelly Monday through Friday at daVinci’s office, 402-434-3300.