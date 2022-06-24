Davina and the Vagabonds final act of '22 Jazz in June

Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds will give the final performance of this year's Jazz in June series Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. in the outdoor sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art.
The band's music consists of a New Orleans sound, featuring elements of blues, jazz, R&B, soul and gospel. Influences range from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits.
This rollicking quintet is held together by Davina Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section.
For more details, see www.jazzinjune.com.