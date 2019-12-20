Dave Hattan is December Heart of 4-H honoree

Lancaster County 4-H has named Dave Hattan of Lincoln as winner of the December Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Since the county fair moved to the Lancaster Event Center in 2001, Hattan has helped set up the 4-H Home Environment, Heritage and Human Development areas. He tracks down the exhibit components and puts them in place. Hattan is able to move the heavier tables and displays that many other volunteers can't lift. He also helps set up other static exhibit areas.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I enjoy being part of something big,” Hattan said. “There is tremendous satisfaction in giving one's time for a cause that so many in Lincoln and Lancaster County enjoy. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is being around the kids in their creative endeavors, including my own children as they grew up, and now my grandchildren.”