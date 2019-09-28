For most of the past few years, Crooked Creek has been one of the opening Fun Days for the seniors, but inevitably cold, rain or both seemed to muck up the proceedings.
This year, the event was moved later in the schedule, and, if the great conditions for the Sept. 11 Shamble are any indication, it will probably stay in late summer. The 107 golfers were divided into three flights with 9 four-man teams in Flight A, B, and C.
Pin prizes were awarded on No. 9 for the longest putt made and No. 10 for the closest second shot to the pin. Mike Toomey and Dean Sewell won those prizes on those respective holes. The next Fun Day was held Monday, Sept. 16 at Yankee Hill, and will be updated in later, along with the Sept. 18 Fun Day at a new course on the schedule this year: Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
Winners:
Flight A:
First: Jerry Petersen, Don Davies, Pete Kalnins and Dean Muller, 113. Second: Detlef Gartzke, Chuck Justin, Cody Stollar and Robert James, 115. Third: Ron Mitchell, Rod Johnson, Bob Schroeder and Pat Kappes, 119.
Flight B:
First: Veryl Jessen, Jerry McDonald, Denny Quick and Mike Toomey, 115. Second: Jack McKimmy, Rick Riley, Norm Kempf and Bob Coleman, 122. Third: Hal Teague, Loy Forster, Gary Roller and Bill Nelson, 123.
Flight C:
First: Jeff Kuhlman, Randy Abbott, Ron Cunningham and Jay Nisely, 118. Second: Dennis Bohlken, Mike Dalton, Bill Rondeau and Garry Morgan, 121. Third: Jerry Vidlak, Jerry Carden, Tim Spoeneman and Mike Abbott, 121.