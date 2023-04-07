The Darryl White Combo will be featured in an April 14 jazz concert from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St. The concert has been moved to the second Friday of the month so it will not compete with traditional Good Friday services at the church.

White's special trumpet talents will be featured in a concert that will highlight music that gives tribute to those who have suffered injustice in our world. He included this music in a recently released CD titled “The Serpent and the Dove.” He will be backed by bassist Hans Sturm and pianist Jeff Jenkins.

There is no admission fee. Lunch will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable foods for the church food pantry.

The concert series will return to its First Friday schedule May 5 and will feature the Andy Hall combo.